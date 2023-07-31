Hyundai to Increase Wages for U.S. Factory Workers

Hyundai has announced that it will increase wages for its U.S. factory workers by 10 percent, following the successful negotiations of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union with other automakers. This move aligns Hyundai with Toyota and Honda, who also raised their workers' wages earlier this month. Nissan and Volkswagen have also recently announced wage increases at their U.S. facilities. UAW head Shawn Fain is working to sign up non-union manufacturing plants, including Tesla's.





