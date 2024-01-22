Internal Email Suggests Ontario Premier's Office Knew Details of Greenbelt Land Swap

The office of Premiere Doug Ford knew details of the controversial Greenbelt land swap earlier than previously admitted, an internal email suggests. The email, obtained by the Ontario NDP as part of a freedom of information request, contradicts statements provided to the Integrity Commissioner last year as part of his investigation into the Greenbelt scandal.

Sent from the personal email of then-housing minister Steve Clark's Chief of Staff, Ryan Amato, to the personal email of Patrick Sackville, Ford's former principal secretary and now chief of staff, the email provides a list of criteria for land to be removed from the Greenbelt, including preferred locations, required infrastructure services, and potential offsets. The email, dated October 17, 2022, calls into question Sackville's testimony made under oath to Integrity Commissioner





