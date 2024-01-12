Ontario Sex Worker Faces Potential Charges for Wearing Army Uniform

An Ontario sex worker who offers discounts to members of the Canadian Armed Forces alleges that she's facing potential charges by military police for advertising her services and wearing an army uniform. Christina Lea Gilchrist is a sex worker based in Kingston, Ontario — which is home to a base for the Canadian Armed Forces. Gilchrist told us she'd moved to Kingston in 2012 and got involved in the local BDSM scene.

During this, she met a soldier 'who put on his uniform' after engaging in 'an intense military course called contact after capture' that 'cemented soldiers as a fetish' for her. As such, Gilchrist's services are military-themed. Her website shows her dressed up in various military-themed outfits. She also has a 25 per cent discount for Canadian Armed Forces members, but individuals must show their military ID to take advantage of it. Gilchrist's website and social media platforms also clearly state that she is not a real soldier, is not enlisted, and is not affiliated with the CAF





