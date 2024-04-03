Home Sales in Greater Toronto Area Decline, but Average Price Rises

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says Greater Toronto home sales in March were down 4.5 per cent from last year, but there was enough competition between buyers that the average home price rose moderately year-over-year.

