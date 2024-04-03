Man Diagnosed with Rare Disorder Sees Human Faces as Demons

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. For Victor, this sudden change in perception occurred out of the blue in November 2020 when he woke up to see his roommate’s facial features looking like “something out of a ‘Star Trek’ movie, like a demon face.” Victor Sharrah, 59, sees human faces as demons due to a rare disorder called prosopometamorphopsia (PMO).

Researchers used Victor's case to digitally recreate distorted human faces for a scientific study

Man With Rare Disorder With Less Than 100 Reported Cases Sees People Like Demonic FiguresFewer than 100 cases of prosopometamorphopsia (PMO) have been reported so far.

