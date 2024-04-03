Greater Toronto Home Sales Down in March, but Competition Pushes Prices Up

Greater Toronto home sales were down in March, but competition among buyers pushed prices up, according to the local real estate board. The number of homes sold in the Greater Toronto Area dropped by 14.3% compared to the same month last year. However, the average selling price increased by 16.5% to $902,680. The board attributed the decline in sales to a lack of supply, as new listings were down by 3.1% year-on-year.

The market remains highly competitive, with homes selling quickly and often receiving multiple offers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto Home Sales Decrease in March, Average Home Price RisesThe Toronto Regional Real Estate Board reports a 4.5% decrease in Greater Toronto home sales in March compared to last year. However, the average home price increased due to competition between buyers.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Toronto Home Sales Decline in March, but Average Home Price RisesThe Toronto Regional Real Estate Board reports a 4.5% decrease in home sales in March compared to last year, but the average home price increased by 1.3% year-over-year. The increase in new listings is attributed to homeowners anticipating an improvement in market conditions.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Things to do in the Greater Toronto Area for March Break 2024If you're wondering what to do with the kids this March break, there's plenty happening in Toronto and beyond.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Things to do in the Greater Toronto Area for March Break 2024If you're wondering what to do with the kids this March break, there's plenty happening in Toronto and beyond.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Home Depot to open new Greater Toronto distribution centre catering to prosCanada's construction news

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Home Depot to open new Greater Toronto distribution centre catering to prosTORONTO — The Home Depot is opening a new distribution centre in the Greater Toronto Area that will help the company cater to its biggest customers.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »