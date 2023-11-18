Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Alberta's Energy Industry Underestimated by Nearly 50%

Emissions of a potent greenhouse gas from Alberta’s energy industry are underestimated by nearly 50 per cent, according to a new study from one of Canada’s premier climate labs. The study from Carleton University’s Energy and Emissions Research Lab also says oil and gas produced in the province emit significantly more methane for the energy produced than jurisdictions such as British Columbia — a measurement that offers a warning to industry, said lead author Matthew Johnson.

“The future is, your ability to sell (gas) into certain markets will be based on methane intensity,” he said. Johnson’s lab, which published its latest paper in the journal Nature Communications Earth and Environment, combined several different measuring methods for methane, a greenhouse gas considered to be about 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after its release. In methods published and praised in the scientific literature and now in use by the United Nations Environment Program, the team measured emissions at surface level, from a plane and from satellite dat





🏆 31. calgarysun » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I'm 50-50 until Sunday': Argentina's voters on a knife-edge as election nearsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 31. / 52,36 Read more »

'I'm 50-50 until Sunday': Argentina's voters on a knife-edge as election nearsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 31. / 52,36 Read more »

Edmonton Oilers foundation 50/50 initiative aims to make hockey more accessibleThe Edmonton Oilers are known for having one of the biggest 50/50s in sports and this weekend's Heritage Classic isn't any different.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 31. / 52,36 Read more »

50/50 winner takes home $1.44-million prizeThe October jackpot was the fourth largest in the draw's history, the sixth time the top prize has topped $1 million -- and the fourth time this year.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 31. / 52,36 Read more »

Sowerby Woman Wins $82,437.50 in SAHF 50/50 DrawDebbie Taanman, a woman from Sowerby, Ontario, won $82,437.50 in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation (SAHF) October 50/50 draw. The win is significant as her husband was a cancer patient at the hospital.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 31. / 52,36 Read more »

Therapeutic riding program gets big boost from Speedway 50/50A local therapeutic horseback riding charity calls a fundraising haul of over $61,000 from 50/50 raffles held at the Thunder City Speedway over the summer a 'Godsend.'

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 31. / 52,36 Read more »