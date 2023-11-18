Co-housing: A Sense of Community Under One Roof

A common concept in parts of Europe and even British Columbia is gaining traction in Ontario and here in Ottawa. It’s called co-housing and it offers a sense of community by bringing people together under one roof. "Co-housing development is a development of individual, fully complete dwelling units with kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, structured around some common space," said architect and planner Rosaline Hill.

While it typically consists of 20 to 30 households, resident Cathy Crowe says she shares a four unit building with her four friends who call themselves 'soul sisters.' "We thought a good idea would be to live in the same dwelling independently, so we could maintain our independence but still be in a community where there is people with us," said Crowe. "I think having the community of others there when there are questions or issues, there is always someone there we can talk to or sort things out with.





