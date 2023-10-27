Edmonton Oilers foundation 50/50 initiative aims to make hockey more accessible

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is looking to help even more families with its new Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative.Kids like Jerron Ryder, who is only 11 years old but already has his future planned out. Jerron has been playing hockey for two years after being inspired by his dad.

“Connor McDavid is my idol, so I just want to be like him when I grow up. When I was a little kid, I looked up to my dad. He used to play beer league so just wanted to be like him,” Jerron said. His family was able to give Jerron the start to his hockey career after receiving financial help from some local non-profits.

“All kids dream big and you want to be able to support them in that capacity and as a parent you hate saying no. So it’s just nice that things like this exist so that you don’t have to say no and you can help build them up,” said Ulanda Ryder, Jerron’s mom.The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is looking to help even more families, with its new Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative supported by this week’s Heritage Classic 50/50. headtopics.com

“We feel that because of the fans because of the power and spirit of hockey in oil country, the passion for the oilers we have the opportunity to do something really big and that’s what it is,” said Myrna Khan, EOCF executive director.“Hockey is expensive and so a lot of our programs help have hockey be more accessible and inclusive, and again, it’s all the building blocks that we’re working on. We want to get sticks in kids’ hands and we know that is a journey to get there,” Khan said.

Tickets are currently available for sale across the province and the prize will be drawn after Sunday's game at Commonwealth Stadium.

