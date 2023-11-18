Honda Recalls Nearly 250,000 Vehicles in the U.S. Due to Engine Failure Risk

Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a manufacturing error that can cause engine failure and increase the risk of a crash. The recall includes certain models of Honda Pilot SUVs, Odyssey minivans, and Ridgeline pickup trucks, as well as Acura TLX cars and MDX SUVs. The company has received 1,450 warranty claims related to the issue but no reports of injuries.





