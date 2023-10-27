50/50 winner takes home $1.44-million prize

THUNDER BAY -- Morson, Ont.'s Clarence Gibbins is the winner of the $1.44-million Thunder Bay 50/50 draw.

It's the fourth-largest grand prize given out in the 33 months the draw has been held, in benefit of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation. It left Gibson almost speechless when he took the call on Friday morning from Foundation president and CEO Glenn Craig.

"Holy cow," he exclaimed. "Amazing. I don't know what I'll do with the money -- just renovate my house." While highly successful in its first two years, the prize purses have soared in 2023, with nearly $4 million more in grand prize money being awarded over the first 10 months of the year, compared to the same time frame in 2022. headtopics.com

“Thanks to our 50/50 supporters we’re doing more, faster at the hospital, like providing more cutting-edge equipment and treatment options.”

