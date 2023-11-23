Foreign Technicians to Help Set Up Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Windsor

NextStar Energy has confirmed that approximately 1,600 technicians, including 900 from South Korea, will be coming to Windsor to help set up its new electric vehicle battery plant. These technicians will assemble, install, and test the specialized equipment required for battery production. The work is expected to last between three to 18 months.
Federal Ministers Downplay Number of Foreign Workers for NextStar Battery PlantFederal ministers downplayed the number of foreign workers NextStar Energy Inc. will bring in to help build its heavily subsidized battery plant in Windsor, Ont., without providing specifics as to how many they expect will come.
Concerns over plans to bring in foreign workers for battery plant in WindsorConcerns are rising over plans by NextStar Energy Inc., a joint venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution, to bring in foreign workers to help build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont., that is being supported by an expected $15 billion in public funding.
