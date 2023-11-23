Foreign Technicians to Help Set Up Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Windsor

NextStar Energy has confirmed that approximately 1,600 technicians, including 900 from South Korea, will be coming to Windsor to help set up its new electric vehicle battery plant. These technicians will assemble, install, and test the specialized equipment required for battery production. The work is expected to last between three to 18 months.





CTVToronto » / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korean Workers to Join Windsor's NextStar EV Battery FactoryWorkers from South Korea will be coming to work on Windsor's NextStar EV battery factory, sparking backlash from politicians who say the jobs should go to Canadians because of the massive taxpayer subsidies the companies received.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Federal Ministers Downplay Number of Foreign Workers for NextStar Battery PlantFederal ministers downplayed the number of foreign workers NextStar Energy Inc. will bring in to help build its heavily subsidized battery plant in Windsor, Ont., without providing specifics as to how many they expect will come.

Source: AutoNewsCanada - 🏆 77. / 51 Read more »

Ontario asks for details on foreign workers at Windsor battery plantOntario has requested information from the federal government regarding the number of foreign workers allowed at the electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ontario. This comes after reports of 1,600 overseas workers being employed at the site. The province secured the plant with substantial subsidies, but union leaders are concerned about the impact on Canadian jobs.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Concerns over plans to bring in foreign workers for battery plant in WindsorConcerns are rising over plans by NextStar Energy Inc., a joint venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution, to bring in foreign workers to help build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont., that is being supported by an expected $15 billion in public funding.

Source: AutoNewsCanada - 🏆 77. / 51 Read more »

Conservative Leader Calls for Inquiry into Jobs at NextStar FactoryConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wants a full inquiry into the hiring of temporary workers from Korea at the NextStar factory. He demands the Prime Minister to make public the contract with Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

Britain's foreign secretary to meet Middle East foreign ministersExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »