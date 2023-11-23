Edmonton Oilers Struggle with Disastrous Goaltending and Defending

What year is it? Because the Edmonton Oilers have disastrous goaltending, careless defending, recently fired their coach and even Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can’t fix it. Elsewhere, LeBron James is an MVP candidate and the Detroit Lions lost on American Thanksgiving. Fetch me a calendar, please. It’s amazing.
Going into a game in Washington on Friday, the Oilers have the third-worst record in the NHL, the third-worst goal differential in the NHL, and are tied with Chicago — a franchise that set fire to the place for the insurance money last year, and the insurance money was Connor Bedard — for the second-most losses in the NHL. The Oilers will surely improve, because they have not put up a record this awful in the history of the franchise. It can't stay this bad. But they are nearly a quarter of the way through the season and just about 10 points out of a playoff spot, and it's so hard to make the playoffs when you fall behind early in this league. This could already be a lost yea
