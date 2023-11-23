Edmonton Oilers Struggle with Disastrous Goaltending and Defending

What year is it? Because the Edmonton Oilers have disastrous goaltending, careless defending, recently fired their coach and even Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can’t fix it. Elsewhere, LeBron James is an MVP candidate and the Detroit Lions lost on American Thanksgiving. Fetch me a calendar, please. It’s amazing.

Going into a game in Washington on Friday, the Oilers have the third-worst record in the NHL, the third-worst goal differential in the NHL, and are tied with Chicago — a franchise that set fire to the place for the insurance money last year, and the insurance money was Connor Bedard — for the second-most losses in the NHL. The Oilers will surely improve, because they have not put up a record this awful in the history of the franchise. It can’t stay this bad. Already a Subscriber? Sign in You are logged in Switch accounts But they are nearly a quarter of the way through the season and just about 10 points out of a playoff spot, and it’s so hard to make the playoffs when you fall behind early in this league. This could already be a lost yea





TorontoStar » / 🏆 60. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edmonton Oilers expect others to step up, win games with Connor McDavid outSAINT PAUL, Minn. — With Connor McDavid out of the lineup, the Edmonton Oilers are putting on a brave face and embracing the opportunity for other players to step up.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Edmonton Oilers expect others to step up, win games with Connor McDavid outSAINT PAUL, Minn. — With Connor McDavid out of the lineup, the Edmonton Oilers are putting on a brave face and embracing the opportunity for other players to step up.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Edmonton Oilers expect others to step up, win games with Connor McDavid outSAINT PAUL, Minn. — With Connor McDavid out of the lineup, the Edmonton Oilers are putting on a brave face and embracing the opportunity for other players to step up.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Oilers expect others to step up, win games with Connor McDavid outEdmonton Oilers look to shake off sleepy start to season without star Connor McDavid

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

THEY SAID IT: Is Oilers captain Connor McDavid 100 per cent healthy?Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Oilers’ struggles aside, Connor McDavid continues to set bar for fellow NHLersWhile McDavid has cut a frustrated figure through the first four weeks of the regular season, the bar he sets year over year on an individual level pushes the rest of the league

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »