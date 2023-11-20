Concerns over plans to bring in foreign workers for battery plant in Windsor

Concerns are rising over plans by NextStar Energy Inc., a joint venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution, to bring in foreign workers to help build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont., that is being supported by an expected $15 billion in public funding. Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Monday that he is pushing for a full inquiry into the issue to find out how many workers the company plans to bring in from abroad.

"Our money should fund our paycheques," he said in Ottawa."We want a commitment that none of the money should go to temporary foreign work." It's not clear how many workers NextStar Energy, a joint venture between automaker Stellantis and South Korea's LG, plans to bring from outside Canada. Concerns were raised in part from a social media post last week by Windsor police, who said that after meeting with South Korean ambassador Woongsoon Lim, it expected about 1,600 workers from South Korea to come to the community next year to help build the plan





AutoNewsCanada » / 🏆 70. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Neighbours raise concerns about proposed battery energy storage sites in OttawaA number of energy companies are proposing building facilities throughout west Ottawa that would store excess electricity, but those who live nearby say they're concerned about how the facilities would affect them and their property values.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »

Addressing Affordability Concerns and Promoting Energy EfficiencyA government representative acknowledges concerns about affordability and the challenges faced by residents in rural areas. The Greener Home Grant is introduced to support Canadians in accessing energy-efficient options for their homes.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89,32 Read more »

Crescent Point Energy to buy Hammerhead Energy in $1.86 bln dealThe deal would add about 800 net Montney drilling locations, says Crescent Point

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Crescent Point solidifies Montney dominance in $2.55B deal for Hammerhead EnergyCALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it has signed a $2.55-billion deal to purchase Hammerhead Energy Inc, a Calgary-based energy company with assets...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »

Consolidation in Canada's energy sector likely to spur growth: portfolio managerFollowing news that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will acquire Hammerhead Energy Inc., a portfolio manager predicts a coming wave of consolidation in the Canadian energy space that will benefit the industry.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »

Unifor, Magna resume bargaining after strike at seating plant in Windsor, Ont.Magna’s Integram plant manufactures seating for vehicles at Stellantis’ Windsor assembly plant as well as other Detroit Three plants in the U.S.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »