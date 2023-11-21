Federal Ministers Downplay Number of Foreign Workers for NextStar Battery Plant

Federal ministers downplayed the number of foreign workers NextStar Energy Inc. will bring in to build its subsidized battery plant in Windsor. Industry Minister Champagne said a limited number of workers with expertise are needed to establish an electric-vehicle battery industry in Canada. Labour groups and politicians raised concerns about potential 1,600 workers from South Korea.





