South Korean Workers to Join Windsor's NextStar EV Battery Factory

Workers from South Korea will be coming to work on Windsor's NextStar EV battery factory, sparking backlash from politicians who say the jobs should go to Canadians because of the massive taxpayer subsidies the companies received.

A spokesperson for Canada's minister of employment says they have not seen "reasonable justification" from NextStar for the use of temporary workers from South Korea, as the news sparks backlash among politicians who want to see jobs go to Canadians because of the massive subsidies the EV battery plant received. The NextStar EV battery factory, a partnership between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution, received about $15 billion in subsidies from the federal and provincial governments. Windsor's police chief met with the South Korean ambassador last week ahead of the arrival of the workers next year. According to a social media post from the police service, about 1,600 South Korean workers are coming to Windsor for the project. NextStar CEO Danis Lee in a statement that equipment installation at the facility required the worker





Conservative Leader Calls for Inquiry into Jobs at NextStar FactoryConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wants a full inquiry into the hiring of temporary workers from Korea at the NextStar factory. He demands the Prime Minister to make public the contract with Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 11. / 77,616 Read more »

