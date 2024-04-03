Comedian Joe Flaherty remembered as mentor and funniest among friends

Joe Flaherty earned guffaws among fans of “SCTV” and “Freaks and Geeks,” but the comedian was also a “mentor” and the “funniest” among his pals, famous friends said Tuesday as word spread of Flaherty's death. Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Dave Thomas were among the “SCTV” alumni to pay tribute to the American-born actor and writer for helping shape Canada's comedy scene - from the nascent days of a Toronto-based Second City stage to teaching students in the comedy program at Humber College.

“At a dinner or an occasion, Joe was the funniest at the table - and the brightest as well,” said Short, who first met Flaherty in 1972. Flaherty, who was born in Pittsburgh, spent seven years at The Second City in Chicago before moving north of the border to help establish the company's Toronto outpost. He went on to become a founding cast member of “SCTV,” a sketch series about a fictional TV station that was stacked with buffoons in front of and behind the camera

