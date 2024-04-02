Comedian and Writer Joe Flaherty Dies at 82

Joe Flaherty, the comedian and writer known for his roles on shows like Freaks and Geeks and SCTV, has died. He was 82. Comedian and writer Joe Flaherty, known for his roles on SCTV and Freaks and Geeks, has died. He was 82.
(CBC) "After a brief illness, he left us yesterday, and since then, I've been struggling to come to terms with this immense loss," daughter Gudrun Flaherty shared with CBC News via "I take solace in the memories we shared and the incredible impact he had on those around him. His spirit, humour and love will be a part of me forever." An improvisation expert with an iconic voice and gift for the guest spot, Flaherty's credits run the gamut from movie blockbusters such as Former cast members of SCTV reunited at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colo., on March 6, 1999. From left in the front row are Dave Thomas, Catherine O'Hara, Andrea Martin, Eugene Levy and Martin Short. In the back row are Joe Flaherty, left, and Harold Rami
