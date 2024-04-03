Head Topics

Police Prevent Export of Nearly 600 Stolen Vehicles at Port of Montreal

Crime News

Ontario Provincial Police and the Canada Border Services Agency have seized nearly 600 stolen vehicles at the Port of Montreal, preventing their illegal export overseas. The majority of the vehicles were stolen in Ontario, with an estimated value of $34.5 million. Investigations led to the discovery that many of these stolen vehicles were intended for illegal export via the Port of Montreal. Project Vector was launched as a joint effort by police and federal agencies in Quebec and Ontario to address this issue.

Ontario Provincial Police and the Canada Border Services Agency have prevented nearly 600 stolen vehicles from being exported overseas after searching 390 shipping containers at the Port of Montreal. The majority of the seized vehicles, with an estimated value of $34.5 million, were stolen in Ontario. Investigations led the police to believe that a large percentage of stolen vehicles in Ontario were destined for illegal export via the Port of Montreal.

In response, Project Vector was launched by police and federal agencies in Quebec and Ontario. Over 430 of the recovered stolen vehicles were taken from the Greater Toronto Area

