Police Prevent Nearly 600 Stolen Vehicles from Being Exported Overseas

Ontario Provincial Police and the Canada Border Services Agency have prevented nearly 600 stolen vehicles from being exported overseas after searching 390 shipping containers at the Port of Montreal. The majority of the seized vehicles, with an estimated value of $34.5 million, were stolen in Ontario. Investigations led the police to believe that a large percentage of stolen vehicles in Ontario were destined for illegal export via the Port of Montreal.

In response, Project Vector was launched by police and federal agencies in Quebec and Ontario. Over 430 of the recovered stolen vehicles were taken from the Greater Toronto Area

