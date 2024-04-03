Rain may change into snow tonight as temperatures drop in Toronto

Toronto's weather may take a turn for the worse Wednesday night as rainfall is expected to transition to wet snow as temperatures cool. Despite the rain being heavy at times throughout the day, the snow fall expected will not be significant amounts, Environment Canada reported in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. Toronto can expect about two centimetres of snow locally later today as the temperature drops to a low of 1 C.

While the rain has been manageable, the temperature drop and snowfall could lead to issues with traffic, University of Waterloo Meteorologist Frank Seglenieks told CP24 on Wednesday afternoon. “Most of the problems associated with it are going to be from the wet heavy snow falling later on today and into tomorrow,” he said. “That's just going to cause a lot of chaos as far as traffic goes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Rain and High Winds to TorontoA spring storm is expected to hit Toronto on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to the GTA and parts of southern Ontario. Power outages could be possible due to the high winds, the advisory warned.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Freezing Rain, Wind Warnings in effect for WednesdayGET THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE An area of low pressure will pass well west of the Province today and subsequently will push snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain into portions of Newfoundland and Labrador today.

Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 54. / 59 Read more »

Rain forecasted in Toronto this evening into SaturdayEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, as periods of rain will begin in the city late Friday evening into Saturday.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Weather in Toronto: Rain may change into snow tonightToronto's weather may take a turn for the worse Wednesday night as rainfall is expected to transition to wet snow as temperatures cool.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Wet snow and torrential rain expected in TorontoA spring storm is expected to hit Toronto on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to the GTA and parts of southern Ontario.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Spring storm to bring wind, rain and possibly snow to TorontoYou'll need your rain jacket on Tuesday night, as a spring rain and wind storm is set to roar into the city.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »