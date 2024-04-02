Comedian Joe Flaherty Dies at 82

Comedian Joe Flaherty, best known for his roles on SCTV and Freaks & Geeks, has died at the age of 82. His friend and colleague Dave Thomas remembers him as someone who loved Canada, despite being born in the U.

S. Flaherty spent much of his career in Canada, helping establish the Toronto Second City comedy troupe. During his time on SCTV, he worked alongside Canadian comedy legends like John Candy and Catherine O'Hara.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBC / 🏆 32. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comedian and Writer Joe Flaherty Dies at 82Joe Flaherty, the comedian and writer known for his roles on shows like Freaks and Geeks and SCTV, has died. He was 82.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Comedian and SCTV star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, daughter saysFlaherty, who was born in Pittsburgh, spent seven years at The Second City in Chicago before moving north of the border to help establish the theatre’s Toronto outpost

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

'SCTV' star, comedian Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family saysComedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Comedian And 'SCTV' Star Joe Flaherty Has Died At 82Besides appearing on the influential sketch comedy show, the actor also had noteworthy appeareances in 'Happy Gilmore' and 'Freaks And Geeks.'

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family saysComedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Joe Flaherty, founding member of Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has diedComedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series “SCTV,” has died.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »