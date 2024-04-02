Exciting NCAA Women's Basketball Quarterfinal Ends with Iowa's Victory

Last night's NCAA women's basketball quarterfinal showdown between Iowa and LSU did not disappoint. With a spot in the Final Four at stake, Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark delivered a signature performance, scoring 41 points with 12 assists to lead the Hawkeyes to a) foil to Clark last year, was excellent too. The 6-foot-3 forward scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds despite reaggravating an ankle injury in the second quarter, when her dominance around the hoop had the Tigers up by four.

