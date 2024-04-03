Brian Serven: A Promising Catcher for the Jays

Brian Serven is a 28-year-old (turns 29 in May) right-handed hitting catcher. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 by the Rockies. He was added to the Jays 40-man roster opening day, costing the team pitcher Yosver Zulueta. He’s played 73 games for the Rockies between 2022-23. He hit .195/.248/.332 in those games with 6 home runs. He’s played 377 games in the minors with a .240/.310/.418 with 49 home runs.
There isn’t much written about him online, but Baseball Prospective has this in their 2023 Annual. Catchers will be graded differently when we get robo-umps, but Serven is a glove-first catcher who will lose much of his value if we get robo-umps. That’s a problem for later, though. Right now, we will enjoy his framing abilities and the rare times he gets into a game. He does seem like the perfect number-three catcher. Serven started spring training with a bang, hitting 3 home runs early, which got our attention, if not the front office's. This spring, he had a .200/.310
