Canadian Muslim family's killer found guilty of first-degree murder

With a call for Canadians to keep working to address hatred, relatives of a Muslim family killed by a self-professed white nationalist expressed some comfort Thursday that the man who murdered their loved ones had been found guilty at trial. Nathaniel Veltman, whose crimes sparked national calls to combat Islamophobia, was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a jury deliberated for roughly five hours.

The 22-year-old had pleaded not guilty to all charges and quietly looked straight ahead as his verdict was delivered. Tabinda Bukhari, the mother of one of the victims, said Veltman's actions were intended to drive people apart. "This trial and verdict are a reminder that there is still much work to be done to address hatred in all forms that lives in our communities," Bukhari, speaking on behalf of the victims' family, said outside court moments later. "This verdict represents to us, some solace for the crimes that were committed on that fateful day.

