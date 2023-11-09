Jury sees photo of damaged truck in Nathaniel Veltman's murder trial

The jury at Nathaniel Veltman's murder trial had seen the photo of the damaged pickup truck before that showed the swatches of bright fabric embedded in the crumpled hood. They were pieces of the kameezes, traditional Muslim tunics, worn by Talat Afzaal, 72, and her daughter-in-law Madiha Salman, 44, when Veltman hit them with his truck at full speed on June 6, 2021, killing them, along with Salman Afzaal, 46, and Yumnah Afzaal, 15, and injuring a nine-year- boy.

Talat Afzaal's kameez was mustard and green. Madiha Salman's clothing was a vibrant pink. But Ball said Veltman, who told police he targeted the Afzaals because they were Muslim, saw a different colour. 'For Mr. Veltman, they were like a bright red cloth enraging a charging bull,' said Middlesex County Crown Attorney Fraser Ball in his closing statement at the marathon trial. Closing arguments, the last step before Superior Regional Justice Renee Pomerance gives final instruction to the jury, began Tuesday

