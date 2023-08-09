Man found guilty of 1st-degree murder for running over Muslim family in London, Ont.

A jury in Windsor, Ont., has found Nathaniel Veltman guilty of 1st-degree murder after deliberately running over a Muslim family in London, Ont., in what the Crown had argued was an act of terrorism. After less than six hours of deliberation, jurors found Veltman guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Family and friends of the victims were in tears, hugging each other even before the verdict was read.

