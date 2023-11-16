Man found guilty of killing Muslim family in London, Ont.

A man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., was found guilty Thursday of four counts of first-degree murder in a case that had sparked a national conversation on combating Islamophobia. Jurors in a Windsor, Ont., courtroom also found Nathaniel Veltman guilty of one count of attempted murder. Veltman, 22, had pleaded not guilty to all the charges and quietly looked straight ahead as his verdict was delivered after the jury deliberated for roughly five hours.

Members of the Muslim community were seen hugging relatives of the victims in the courtroom after the jury delivered its decision. The trial had heard that Veltman hit the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021. Forty-six-year-old Salman Afzaal; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived

