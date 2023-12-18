Canada's Election Agency Prepares for Possible 2024 Election

Canada's federal election agency is preparing for the possibility of a 2024 election by reaching out to potential landlords for polling locations. 'Our mandate is to be ready to deliver an election at any time,' Matthew McKenna, a spokesperson for Elections Canada, told The Hill Times last week. 'We're in a minority Parliament now and an election could actually happen at any time.

' McKenna said that 'it's not out of the ordinary for returning officers to start doing that kind of work to identify locations so that if and when an election is called,' and noted that those officers will look for locations that 'are as accessible as possible, familiar sites for electors, and within a reasonable distance to where electors live.' According to Canada's fixed election date law, the next election is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2025, but in a minority Parliament, one could be triggered at any time. In a minority government, the opposition parties outnumber the governing party and can topple the government at any time





