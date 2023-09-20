Burnaby Proposes 4.5% Property Tax Hike for 2024

Burnaby staff are proposing a property tax hike of 4.5 per cent for next year. The propose tax hike comes as part of the proposed $1.04-billion budget for 2024, made up of a $674-million operating plan and $365.3-million capital plan. The tax increase is equivalent to an $87 increase for the average residential property assessed around $1.3 million or a $1,386 increase for a business assessed at around $6.5 million. The increase would generate $18.7 million for the city.

That includes about $4 million in new taxation in 2024, as a result of net new properties, according to the financial plan highlights. The tax rate increase reflects rises in collective agreements, employee benefit increases and “inflationary impacts to the growing existing core programs and services to the public,” according to the highlights. It also incorporates requirements for community safety needs, including additional funding for fire services, the Burnaby RCMP and E-Comm services





