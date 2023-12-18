Teenager Arrested for Plotting Terrorist Attack Against Ottawa Jewish Community

The arrest of a teenager accused of plotting a terrorist attack against the Ottawa Jewish community is the latest sign that Canada is struggling with the radicalization of youths. The RCMP said Saturday it had arrested five youths for terrorism just in the past six months, and that it had seen a “concerning trend” of terrorists using the internet to recruit youths. As a result, police said parents, as well as teachers and coaches, should be on the alert for the signs of radicalization.

“We’re asking adults in positions of authority to be alert for behaviors of concern which may be linked to violent extremism,” the RCMP said in a statement. The Ottawa youth’s father told Global News his son had become “more religious.” “I warned him many times,” to stay away from “extremist people,” he said, and even arranged for his son to speak to an imam. “There are some people taking advantage of him,” the father said. “They are bad





