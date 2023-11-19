Canadian Jewish Organizations Call for Action Against Holocaust Denialism

Canadian Jewish organizations are calling on the Liberal government to remove barriers to enforcing a provision against Holocaust denialism. They want the government to criminalize Holocaust denialism, as France and Germany have done. The Liberal government included an amendment to the Criminal Code to prohibit promoting antisemitism by denying or downplaying the Holocaust.





timescolonist » / 🏆 14. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police investigating hate motivation after online threats made against 2 Calgary Jewish community organizationsA Calgary man has been charged in relation to online threats made against two community organizations last week.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 21. / 67,76 Read more »

Bill C-18: a blow to Canadian small businesses and organizationsThe Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 10. / 79,3 Read more »

Royal Canadian Mint Unveils New King Design for Canadian CoinsThe Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins. The mint said a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Ottawa councillor, organizations push for change at Merivale Road intersectionAn Ottawa councillor and local organizations are pushing for changes at a west end intersection, one week after a Merivale High School student sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection near the school.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »

Proposed Amendments to Name Change Legislation Shock Local OrganizationsLocal organizations express shock over the impacts of proposed amendments to provincial Name Change Legislation, stating that the changes will disproportionately affect the trans and gender diverse community with additional fees and layers of approval.

Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 53. / 26,25 Read more »