Hundreds stranded in Toronto as buses fail to turn up for Jewish rally

Hundreds of people bound for a Jewish rally in Ottawa were stranded in Toronto Monday after 17 buses failed to turn up, a situation that rally organizers said was an act of antisemitism. They were left without transport after a bus company’s subcontractor, which had been paid in advance, failed to send the buses to the pickup point and then declined to answer calls.

Sara Lefton, chief development officer at the United Jewish Appeal, said hundreds of people who were supposed to be on the buses – including many children – stood in a parking lot for an hour from 6:45 a.m. while waiting for alternative transportation to arrive. Iddo Moed, the Israeli ambassador to Canada, told The Globe and Mail that if the buses had not been sent deliberately, it was “very petty” and showed “they don’t understand what this rally is about.” “It’s not against anything. It’s for the Jewish people supporting each other in times of trouble,” he said. “It’s combatting antisemitism, which has taken new forms in recent times





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa saysA Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Ottawa mayor condemns anti-LGBTQ2S+ 'Million March for Children' rally in OttawaOttawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is condemning the 'One Million March for Children' on Parliament Hill, which is a protest opposed to teaching LGBTQ2S+ issues in schools.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Bomb threat sent to Jewish school in Ottawa's west-endThe Ottawa Jewish Community School says they received an anonymous bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Ottawa police chief Stubbs condemns crimes against Jewish and Muslim communitiesOttawa Police Services Chief Eric Stubbs listens to a question during a news conference on Sept. 6, 2023.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

Jewish group says Canadian citizen with deep Ottawa connections killed in IsraelOTTAWA — The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says a Canadian citizen, Adi Vital-Kaploun, was killed by Hamas militants in Israel.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Jewish group says Canadian citizen with deep Ottawa connections killed in IsraelOTTAWA — The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says a Canadian citizen, Adi Vital-Kaploun, was killed by Hamas militants in Israel.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »