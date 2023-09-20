Debates on 2024 Budgets in Canada Highlight Over-Investment in Policing

Year-end debates about 2024 budgets have already begun across Canada, with cities like Waterloo and Ottawa proposing spikes in police budgets. Despite public calls to “defund the police” in 2020, the budgets of Canadian police departments have continued to rise. In fact, when it comes to public safety budgets in Canada, the last five years have seen increasing investments in policing and under-investment in the social services and programs that contribute to safer cities.

The continued over-investment in policing is a limited and contradictory approach to safety. For one thing, police forces don’t address the root causes of violence and other harms. Research has shown the “deterrence effect” of policing to be weak, while aggressive policing often impairs the social relations and institutions that normally keep violence and conflict in check. It should be obvious that preventing violence and other harms is better than punishing perpetrators after the fact. However, as numerous studies have shown, this requires an investment in a range of non-police services and program





🏆 13. BurnabyNOW_News » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trudeau expects Canadian interest rates to come down by mid 2024Trudeau's popularity as measured by opinion polls has dropped as Canadians deal with a cost-of-living crisis, sparked by the central bank's record pace of interest rate increases to tame inflation. Trudeau has waded into a sensitive monetary policy debate and past comments on interest rates by his government and other provincial politicians have raised questions about the independence of the central bank.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Trudeau expects Canadian interest rates to come down by mid 2024(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expects interest rates are going to start coming down by the middle of next year, in-line with ...

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Trudeau expects Canadian interest rates to come down by mid 2024(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expects interest rates are going to start coming down by the middle of next year, in-line with ...

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Trudeau expects Canadian interest rates to come down by mid 2024A majority of economists, 24 of 34, polled between Aug. 24-30 expect the BoC to keep its policy rate at the current level of 5% or higher until at least the end of March 2024

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Trudeau expects Canadian interest rates to come down by mid 2024Market News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Canadian Women’s Eight Rowing Team heading to 2024 Paris Summer GamesWatch Canadian Women’s Eight Rowing Team heading to 2024 Paris Summer Games Video Online, on GlobalNews.ca

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »