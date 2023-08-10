Remembering JFK: 60 years after his assassination

I was having lunch with my colleagues in a restaurant in Union City, New Jersey, when the room suddenly went still. A waiter turned up the radio: “President Kennedy has been shot.” In half an hour, the U.S. president was pronounced dead of gunshots in Dallas, Texas. The date was Nov. 22, 1963. The world changed at that moment from the hope for peace to the gloom of a renewed Cold War. I was 34 years old, and my life changed in that instant, too.

Now, on the 60th anniversary of the assassination of the 35th president of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s greatest lesson—that humanity can build a world of peace—is lost amid the flotsam of today’s political wreckage. During his 1,036-day presidency, Kennedy taught that peace can be attained not by a sudden revolution of human nature, but by a gradual evolution in human institutions. In a flash, the light went out of America. The Vietnam war, which Kennedy had been trying to wind down, flared up again. The war machine that his predecessor Dwight D. Eisenhower had warned against reasserted itsel





