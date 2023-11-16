Blackstone Director to Leave, Alibaba Cancels Cloud Spinoff

Blackstone Senior Managing Director Brian Sauvigne is leaving the firm. US-China tech fight forces Alibaba to cancel cloud spinoff. Citi plans to collaborate with an Indian bank to support female entrepreneurs, according to CEO Fraser. Fed's Barr joins chorus warning about hedge funds' basis trades. Italy bans lab-grown meat to protect culinary heritage. Europe experiences busiest day of bond sales since early May. Walmart CEO predicts falling prices in the coming months.

US mortgage rates fall for the third week, dropping to 7.44%. Poland wants US firms to buy equity stake in nuclear project, says Tusk's aide. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress', according to MNP and Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts

Tencent and Alibaba 's earnings are crucial for the $44 billion China tech industry. Gaza hospitals are in focus as Biden calls for restraint. Ken Griffin believes Miami could replace NYC as the finance capital. Stocks and bonds rally as traders speculate that the Fed is done with rate hikes.

Shares of gas station giant hit a new 52-week high as CEO announces increased profit and cash flow targets for next year. The company plans to earn $2 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, rising to $2.5 billion in 2028. $6 billion in cumulative cash flow expected from 2024 to 2028.

Emerge Canada Inc., its U.S.-based counterpart and the CEO of both companies, Lisa Langley, are facing multiple lawsuits tied to their failed business. The outstanding claims total more than $900,000.

Audio recordings of the final earnings call of Illumina Inc.'s CEO, Francis deSouza, reveal signs of anxiety and tension when addressing the contentious takeover of Grail LLC.

Audio recordings of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc.'s CEO Francis deSouza reveal shifts in speech patterns and filler words when discussing a contentious takeover, indicating anxiety and tension.

Rogers responds to its former CEO's claim of altering board meeting minutes, stating that the allegation is false and made for an improper purpose. The telecom company clarifies that none of the draft minutes relied upon by the CEO were finalized or approved by the board.

