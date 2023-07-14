Emerge Canada Inc. and CEO Face Multiple Lawsuits

Emerge Canada Inc., its U.S.-based counterpart and the CEO of both companies, Lisa Langley, are facing multiple lawsuits tied to their failed business. Emerge and Ms. Langley face six suits from employees, governments, vendors and others in Ontario and New York State who say they haven’t been paid what they’re owed. The currently outstanding claims total more than $900,000. These have not been tested in court.

And a Toronto law firm has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of investors who held Emerge’s Canadian exchange-traded funds, which regulators have ordered liquidated. However, the legal trail for Ms. Langley goes back even longer. Lenders first sued her companies for unpaid bills as early as 2019, Emerge Canada’s first year in business. Ms. Langley faced legal action, personally, for an unpaid mortgage in 2011, just before filing for personal bankruptcy in Ontario. And she’s faced liens for unpaid taxes from both the Canada Revenue Agency in 2011 and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in 201

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: 'Bizarre' that Canada lagging on sustainable aviation: Airbus Canada CEOMONTREAL — The chief executive of Airbus Canada says the country possesses the key factors to place it at the cutting edge of sustainable jet fuel innovation — making it all the more 'bizarre' that Canada lags behind the United States and Europe on t

Source: SooToday | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: 'Bizarre' that Canada lagging on sustainable aviation: Airbus Canada CEOMONTREAL — The chief executive of Airbus Canada says the country possesses the key factors to place it at the cutting edge of sustainable jet fuel innovation...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: 'Bizarre' that Canada lagging on sustainable aviation: Airbus Canada CEOThe chief executive of Airbus Canada says the country possesses the key factors to place it at the cutting edge of sustainable jet fuel innovation — making it all the more 'bizarre' that Canada lags behind the United States and Europe on this front.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: ‘Bizarre’ that Canada lagging on sustainable aviation, CEO of Airbus Canada saysBenoît Schultz said Canada’s long history of resource development, renewable energy, agriculture and aircraft manufacturing should put it at the forefront of sustainable aviation fuel developments

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

AUTONEWSCANADA: Canada's EV market is out of early adopters, says Ford Canada CEO Bev Goodmanpa href="http://canada.autonews.com/topic/automakers" target="_blank" class=" inline-paragraph-link"Automakers/a have saturated the demand for a href="http://canada.autonews.

Source: AutoNewsCanada | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Politics Briefing: Federal watchdog investigating Canadian retailers over forced labour allegationsWalmart Canada, Hugo Boss Canada and Diesel Canada being probed

Source: globeandmail | Read more »