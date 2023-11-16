Speed and Alcohol Believed to be Factors in Deadly Crash on Deerfoot Trail

Calgary police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly crash on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday. The single-vehicle collision happened near the Anderson Road and Bow Bottom Trail S.E. interchange at 1:30 p.m. Police say a 2007 Infiniti G35 had exited from Anderson Road/Bow Bottom Trail to northbound Deerfoot Trail and was approaching the Southland Drive exit when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to mount the curb.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene

