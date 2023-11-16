Woman charged with arson following three-alarm fire in Toronto

A woman has been charged with arson following a three-alarm fire in the city’s east end on Wednesday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a row house near River and Gerrard streets at around 6 a.m. The blaze quickly escalated to a three-alarm response and firefighters worked to contain the flames from spreading to adjacent units.

On Thursday morning, Toronto police confirmed that investigators believe the fire was “deliberately set” and a woman has now been arrested in connection with the incident. Investigators said 41-year-old Jeannine Hilles, of no fixed address, has been charged with arson, endangering life, and failing to comply with a release order.“Investigators are asking anyone with dash-cam or surveillance footage of the area to contact police,” Toronto police said in a news release.The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to sho

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Matt Chapman Declines Toronto Blue Jays' Qualifying Offer, Becomes Free AgentThird baseman Matt Chapman has declined the Toronto Blue Jays' qualifying offer and remains a free agent. Toronto will receive an additional selection in next year's Major League Baseball draft in compensation if Chapman signs elsewhere.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CBC: Record Number of Toronto Residents Relying on Food BanksOne in 10 people in Toronto are now relying on food banks, twice as many as the year prior, a new report finds. Food bank usage has smashed another record this year, with more than 2.5 million visits between April 2022 and March 2023 — a 51 per cent increase from the year before — and there are no signs of slowing down, according to this year's Who's Hungry report from Daily Bread and North York Harvest food banks.

Source: CBC | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Ottawa Commits $1.2B for 2,600 New Rental Builds in TorontoThe city of Ottawa has committed $1.2 billion to build 2,600 new rental units in Toronto . This investment aims to address the housing shortage in the city and provide affordable housing options for residents.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Toronto Launches Campaign Against Anti-East Asian HateThe city has unveiled a new " Toronto for All" campaign that aims to challenge residents to speak out against and shut down anti-East Asian hate.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Pipe Burst Causes Flooding in Downtown Toronto BuildingA pipe burst in a 35-storey building in downtown Toronto , causing ankle-deep water to flood on one floor. Several floors below have been affected. No injuries reported.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

THEHİLLTİMES: Concerns linger over cost, community engagement in proposed Quebec City-Toronto rail lineA faster rail line planned to span the corridor from Quebec City to Toronto could ease transportation woes, but lingering concerns related to the project include the ultimate price tag and the level of community engagement during development, according to transportation experts and senators.

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »