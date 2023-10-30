Water Minister's Controversial Push for Murray-Darling Basin Plan Endorsed by Productivity Commission

Water Minister Tanya Plibersek is on a collision course with farmers after a major report by the Productivity Commission endorsed her controversial push to revitalise the beleaguered $13 billion Murray-Darling Basin Plan, which is the target of a new campaign by the national agricultural lobby.

The Productivity Commission has released a scathing review of progress in the past five years for the environmental reform plan, finding it had delivered little progress on its major objective of restoring water to the over-taxed river system and cost overruns could run to billions of dollars.

The basin plan was agreed between the federal, NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and ACT governments in 2012 to restore river health by recovering water principally from farmers, who had been allocated unsustainable volumes of water for irrigation. headtopics.com

A target was set to return the equivalent of 3200 gigalitres of water flow down the river a year – roughly seven times the size of Sydney Harbour.The Productivity Commission said progress has been so slow during the past decade that water recovery has stalled at around 2100 gigalitres a year, and the plan is on track to fall short by around 750 gigalitres a year by the current deadline of June 2024.

Plibersek is pursuing parliamentary reform to complete the plan with her Restoring Our Rivers Bill, which would extend the deadline of the basin plan to January 2027 and overturn the current blocks on voluntary water buybacks from farmers imposed under the former Coalition government. headtopics.com

“They’re trying to bulldoze through with a plan that will shut down farms, destroy jobs and increase the price of food,” said federation president David Jochinke last week. Ahead of her bill passing parliament Plibersek opened a government tender process for irrigators to voluntarily sell their personal water entitlements, seeking to return 45 gigalitres to river flow to boost the health of the river, and received more than double the volume she was seeking.

