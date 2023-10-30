Mark Berg of Caringbah South reckons Steamboat Willie has had an upgrade: “I couldn’t believe when the huge Disney Cruise Ship, the Disney Wonder, made its entry into Sydney Harbour on Friday evening.

Marion Newall of Point Frederick thinks the charges faced by a former US president were succinctly summarised in Monday’s Quick Crossword. “The clue? Fabricated to deceive (7-2). The answer? Trumped-up.”

Condemned coriander (C8) explained: “My adult son, Tim, loathes the taste of coriander. Seemingly some poor souls have a genetic predisposition to the herb tasting like a mouthful of soap,” says Pauline McGinley Drummoyne. “No idea who he inherited it from as both my husband and I don’t think any spicy meal is complete without a liberal garnishing on top.” headtopics.com

“Kazakh wine (C8) can’t possibly be as bad as traditional ‘wine’ from Georgia, which is fermented, stored and aged in earthenware vessels and buried underground,” claims Gerhard Engleitner of Hurstville. “We tried some as part of a degustation menu in an otherwise sensational restaurant in Canberra. Perhaps it was because that particular wine was made in an ACT winery, but I reckon it should’ve stayed buried.

David Gibson of Crescent Head reports that “The GPS (C8) I use allows the user to record their own voice prompts, so I recorded my 7-year-old granddaughter’s turn directions, with some being slightly colourful given that her younger brother was ‘assisting’ in the background. I now drive along with a daring 7-year-old telling me which way to go.” headtopics.com

This less recent GPS offering comes from Bob Doepel of Greenway (ACT): “I believe that many years ago, boundary riders in the outback would often work at night. To assist them find their way in the dark, they would hang a lantern on their saddle. It was an early form of saddle light navigation.” Wow. The act’s really coming on, Bob.

Beloved Water Polo Coach Found Dead in Sydney GymnasiumA 21-year-old water polo coach and university student was found dead with brutal head wounds in the bathroom of her private school gymnasium in Sydney. Her grandmother describes her as bright and loyal, and the community has been offering tributes since her death. Read more ⮕

Thousands rally across Sydney and Melbourne in support of both Israel and Palestinian territoriesPolice deploy hundreds of officers in Sydney and Melbourne as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Sydney rally calls for release of hostagesIsraeli ground forces enter Gaza; Netanyahu says war ‘will be difficult and long’; Saudi defence minister to visit White House. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Purple haze graces Sydney as jacarandas bloom three weeks earlySydney’s jacarandas are blooming in full force three weeks earlier than usual. They typically flower from late November to early December. Botanists at the Royal Botanic Gardens of Sydney say the early arrival is due to the dry winter and warmer conditions the city has been experiencing. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Sydney rally calls for release of hostagesIsraeli ground forces enter Gaza; Netanyahu says war ‘will be difficult and long’; Saudi defence minister to visit White House. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Sydney rally calls for release of hostagesIsraeli ground forces enter Gaza; Netanyahu says war ‘will be difficult and long’; Saudi defence minister to visit White House. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕