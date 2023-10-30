Emotions Run High at St Andrew's Cathedral School Following Death of Water Polo Coach

Emotions run high at St Andrew’s Cathedral school in Sydney CBD on Monday following the death of water polo coach Lilie James.Emotions run high at St Andrew’s Cathedral school in Sydney CBD on Monday following the death of water polo coach Lilie James.Overwhelming the courtyard at St Andrew’s Cathedral school on Monday was a somber mood and the smell of pollen.

They walked into the school with arms full of bright bouquets to lay at the front door in memory of James. Alongside them, teachers and parents held each other in long embraces. To many students, James was a beloved coach. One student carried a water polo ball, which she was seen asking other students to sign.

“We are left with grief, shock and utter confusion – because both parties were known to our school,” the head of school, Dr Julie McGonigle, told students at an assembly on Monday morning. “Some of what I share in this briefing will be difficult to hear. However, I want to treat you with the utmost respect, you are not children, you are young adults and I want you to hear the truth about what happened from me.”Precautions are being taken at the school for students’ safety and wellbeing – extra counsellors will be provided, the gymnasium will be out of bounds and a drop-in counselling centre will be run in a library. headtopics.com

“With tears streaming, numb with disbelief, this new journey is now a long one for the family,” he said. “We will be grieving this loss for ever.”On the weekend, a group of relatives, friends and school community members gathered at a candle-lit vigil in San Souci in Sydney’s south.

Adelt continued: “Some people come into the world, I think, they are so special, and they don’t stay long. Now, I think that was my granddaughter.

