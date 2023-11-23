Unexpected Love at Easterlea Rest Home

Mary and Derek weren’t the first couple to get together at Easterlea Rest Home. But those other relationships had been more like friendships – and this was something else entirely. That was the song? Mary couldn’t quite remember. It was one of Mr Pepper’s classics, certainly. A ballad. Possibly You Are My Sunshine? What did it matter; the point was the. Not Mr Pepper’s – she knew what he sounded like well enough, being one of Easterlea Rest Home’s regular afternoon entertainers.

No, this voice was new, and belonged to a man who had sat down in the chair next to her and started to sing along. She was so stunned – by the way his voice seemed to pour out of him, by its fierce clarity and defiance of age – that she turned to stare. It’s not entirely clear when this was. Two years ago, maybe three? Timings, the order of things, time in general, can be confusing. But there are some things we know for sure. Mary is Mary Turrell, nearly 80 years old





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Home sick home: What former expats miss most about living overseasI spent some of the best years of my life living overseas, but slowly the yearning for my homeland crept in.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Home sick home: What former expats miss most about living overseasI spent some of the best years of my life living overseas, but slowly the yearning for my homeland crept in.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Home sick home: What former expats miss most about living overseasI spent some of the best years of my life living overseas, but slowly the yearning for my homeland crept in.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Rest, HESTA, Cbus rate the worst for retirement, superannuation funds struggle in new CoreData indexRegulators have criticised the super industry for largely ignoring a new obligation to help members prepare for retirement.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Gordon Legal launches lawsuit against KFC over allegations it did not provide staff with rest breaks7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Matildas star Mary Fowler shines in Olympic qualifier clash with Iran as Sam Kerr scores againSam Kerr put yet another ball in the net, but it was the performance of Mary Fowler that had the Matildas coach up and about after the match with Iran.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »