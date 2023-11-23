Barnaby Joyce urges US to drop Assange extradition attempt

Inside Washington’s Capitol building, behind those gleaming white columns, Barnaby Joyce is in full flight. He is making the case to American politicians about why the US government should drop its attempt to extradite Julian Assange. Known for his freewheeling, knockabout style, Joyce here is a study in control. “I was the deputy prime minister, the acting prime minister and deputy in the National Security Committee of Cabinet,” he says.

“WikiLeaks was damaging to me, embarrassing, even infuriating. Look, I will be open about it: I don’t terribly like Assange but there is a principle at stake here – and it doesn’t matter if I don’t like him. You, America, are setting a dangerous precedent.” The former Nationals leader is speaking in the office of Republican congressman Thomas Massie on September 20. The Stars and Stripes fall limp behind a desk of solid oak. A gilded American eagle is frozen mid-flight





