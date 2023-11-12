Israel Approves Temporary Ceasefire with Hamas to Release Hostages

Israel's cabinet has approved a temporary ceasefire with Hamas, allowing for the release of hostages held in Gaza. The ceasefire will last for four days, during which Israel will halt its military offensive while Hamas releases at least 50 hostages. The first hostages to be released are women and children.





