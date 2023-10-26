Matildas star Mary Fowler shines in Olympic qualifier clash with Iran as Sam Kerr scores again

Australia defeated Iran 2-0 to get the Matildas' Olympic qualifying campaign off the perfect startAustralia used Fowler as a wide forward, after Manchester City shifted the attacker there in the WSL

Her deft touches, pinpoint passes and piercing runs caused all sorts of headaches for Iran's defence.After the match, Gustavsson revealed that the role he gave Fowler on the night had been inspired by the way Manchester City have been using the 20-year-old.

"We said, 'let's try her in our environment as well' and Mary's performance in those minutes on the left side was just mind-blowingly good. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, Katrina Gorry, Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso were among the stars who weren't used against Iran. headtopics.com

"We talked to the players early in this camp and said be prepared for rotation for different reasons," Gustavvson said.Gustavsson was thrilled to see hometown hero Kerr score a goal in front of an adoring crowd of 18,798 fans.

