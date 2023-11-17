UK cancels flights to Rwanda over deportation risk

Flights to Rwanda were cancelled due to the risk of wrongful deportation. The UK government plans to use notwithstanding clauses to block legal challenges based on human rights or refugee conventions. The idea was proposed by the former home secretary, but No 10 rejected it to avoid delays. MPs on the right of the party plan to amend the bill. Downing Street is working on a focused response to the supreme court's concerns.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

_TCGLOBAL: UK Supreme Court Rules Government's Plan to Send Asylum Seekers to Rwanda UnlawfulThe UK supreme court has unanimously ruled that the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. The court found that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda may be at risk of refoulement and cited evidence from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) that Rwanda does not respect the principle of non-refoulement.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Teal MP Monique Ryan slams airlines as 'mafia of the skies', calling for mandatory financial compensation for cancelled flightsTeal MP Monique Ryan has unleashed on the 'mafia of the skies' as she demands the government act on airlines cancelling and delaying flights leaving passengers stranded and out of pocket.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

_TCGLOBAL: UK Supreme Court Rules Government's Plan to Send Asylum Seekers to Rwanda UnlawfulThe UK supreme court has unanimously ruled that the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. The court found that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda may be at risk of refoulement and cited evidence from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) that Rwanda does not respect the principle of non-refoulement.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Teal MP Monique Ryan slams airlines as 'mafia of the skies', calling for mandatory financial compensation for cancelled flightsTeal MP Monique Ryan has unleashed on the 'mafia of the skies' as she demands the government act on airlines cancelling and delaying flights leaving passengers stranded and out of pocket.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: David Cameron's Last Moments as UK Prime MinisterAfter a week of spectacular political turmoil, the UK seems even more ill-governed, even ungovernable. No matter who wins the 2024 election, Britain risks lurching further downhill.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »