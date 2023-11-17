David Cameron's Last Moments as UK Prime Minister

One of the last times David Cameron was outside No. 10 Downing Street was on June 24, 2016 – the morning after the country had voted to leave the European Union. Speaking to a throng of reporters, he said that because he had campaigned to remain wedded to the EU, he wasn’t the right leader to preside over the divorce. He would leave that to the “leavers”. Having announced his resignation with his trademark serious frown, he turned back towards Downing Street’s black door.

But his lapel mike was still on, and as he went inside he could be heard. For Britons on both sides of the Brexit divide, that little “doo-doo, doo-doo” evoked, fairly or unfairly, the sense of a man nonchalantly washing his hands of consequences. Just break some pottery then sashay out of the barn, as any born-to-rule blue-blood would or should.A year ago, he was still telling people who asked that he would never go back into politics – especially after the. Even when he was PM, he reputedly enjoyed settling down of an evening to a good TV box set with his wife rather than wading through his ministerial paper

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.