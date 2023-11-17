Teal MP Monique Ryan slams airlines as 'mafia of the skies', calling for mandatory financial compensation for cancelled flights

Teal MP Monique Ryan has called for mandatory compensation for passengers stranded in airports after their flight has been cancelled as she unleashes on Australia's major airlines. Dr Ryan said she had been very frustrated at the airline duopoly in the domestic market which had led to overpriced flights and “really poor service”.

The independent MP for Kooyong called on the competition and consumer watchdog to crackdown on domestic airline companies for “hogging the airports” by claiming flight slots before cancelling them to stop competitors from having access. "They’re the mafia of the skies which might be a little contentious but I think we all get a little bit frustrated when you’re sitting in the airport waiting to get home," Dr Ryan told 3AW on Frida

