Consumer goods, healthcare and IT perform well on ASX despite slight downturn

Consumer goods, healthcare and IT performed well on Friday despite a slight downturn on the ASX, while Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin faced a grilling over last week's outage at a Senate inquiry in Canberra. Australian markets: ASX 200 -0.1% All Ords -0.1% The Australian share market finished slightly lower on Friday, with a loss of 0.1%. Sectors ended mixed. 7 of 11 sectors were lower. Health Care was the best performing sector, gaining +0.6% and almost +2% for the past five days.

Have a lovely weekend. On Monday, you'll be joined here on this blog by our digital editor, Michael Janda. Agricultural company Graincorp has been one of the top performers today. Its stock is hitting its highest level since August 10, with its best day since May 11 if the gains hold. The company's core business is the receiving and storage of grain and related commodities. It also provides logistics and markets these commodities. Its surge on the ASX 200 comes after analysts at Morningstar raised its fair value estimate to A$7.40 a share, in a note co-delivered of the back of the company's results

